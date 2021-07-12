Blackpool Victoria Hospital suspends visits as 'Covid infections rise' - here's what you need to know

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust announced they were suspending visiting today (July 12) until further notice.

A message on its website says the ban came into effect "due to increasing infection rates in the community".

Here's what you need to know:

These are the following exceptions in place where visiting can continue:

- Where someone is receiving end of life care - up to four visitors will be welcome

- Carers supporting someone, for instance with dementia or a learning disability

- Visiting to maternity and children's wards or services

All visitors will also be asked to follow robust infection prevention and control measures throughout their time on site.

They will be asked to follow hand hygiene measures and will be given a Type II Fluid Resistant Mask, and to follow social distancing measures throughout.

Restrictions

You must NOT visit or attend an appointment with a patient:

- If they are COVID-19 positive

- If they are isolating as a contact of someone who is COVID-19 positive or been to an overseas location where the foreign office has advised two weeks isolation

- If they have been contacted by Test and Trace to say they are a contact of a COVID-19 positive patient

- If they have any symptoms of COVID-19

- If they are shielding due to anticipated surgery

- If any local or national lockdown restrictions are in place that would not support in patient visiting

- Visitors and patients should cleanse their hands on entering and leaving the hospital and entering and leaving clinical areas

Emergency Department

Visiting or accompanying people to the Emergency Department at Blackpool Victoria Hospital remains restricted.

You can only accompany or visit people seeking or receiving treatment in the Emergency Department if they have:

- Mental health needs

- Cognitive impairment

- Communication challenges such as visual or hearing impairment

- Or English is not their first language

In addition, any child under the age of 18 can have one nominated parent or carer accompany them to the Emergency Department.

Inpatient arrangements

Each patient is allowed one visitor per day.

In exceptional circumstances, such as for patients receiving end of life care or where the visitor themselves needs assistance, two visitors from the same household or "bubble’" may be allowed with extended visiting times if agreed with the nurse in charge of the ward.

All patients can name two people from their "bubble’" (i.e. same household family members) to be a nominated visitor during their stay in hospital.

For adult patients no children under 16 are permitted to visit except in compassionate circumstances. This must be arranged in advance with ward staff.

Maternity Services

A nominated birth partner will be able to attend the delivery suite and the birth centre for the duration of their stay in these areas.

A second birth partner can attend once established labour has been confirmed. The birth midwife will confirm the timing of this attendance.

Following birth, the second birth partner must leave within one hour or when transferred to the ward.

If a woman is transferred to theatre the first birth partner only will be in attendance in the theatre.

The nominated birth partner will be able to attend Ward D between 8am and 8pm.

One partner can now attend all scans

You can find a full list of the visiting arrangements and exceptions by clicking HERE.