Blackpool Victoria Hospital's new boss travelled to London to meet MPs worried about merging services

Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s new boss travelled to Parliament to face MPs concerned about a feared merger with the NHS trust running hospitals in east Lancashire.

Kevin McGee, who recently landed the permanent chief executive job on a job-share basis with the East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, is understood to have denied any plans of a merger during a 90-minute talk on Monday.

Blackpool South’s Labour MP Gordon Marsden said he was happy to have had “the opportunity to probe further on some of the issues I thought really important”.

He added: “It’s crucial the trust takes to heart the critique and the need to be more open and more proactive, and uses its governors more effectively, and make sure its arrangements with east Lancashire are done in the full light of day and can be discussed and challenged...”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies raised concerns about papers being lost at the Vic, after The Gazette told in August how missing and ‘illegible’ records hampered the investigations into five patient deaths, while the hospital’s announcement of Mr McGee’s appointment, which talked of a ‘collaboration’ and sparked the merger fears, was also on the agenda, as was the mental health crisis that has engulfed the resort and wider county.

Fleetwood MP Cat Smith’s aides were at the meeting, while Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard met with Mr McGee separately shortly after.

Mr McGee replaced Wendy Swift on an interim basis in May before getting the job permanently last month.

