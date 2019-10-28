Blackpool Tower turns gold for Slimming World's 50th anniversary

Members of the Blackpool and Fylde Slimming World groups came together to watch light up Blackpool Tower in gold as they celebrate Slimming World’s 50th birthday this month.

The event was to celebrate Slimming World’s 50 years of success in helping people to achieve their dream weight.

Members of Blackpool and Fylde Slimming World gather to celebrate 50 years'Photo by Derek Wookey

Parties were also held in groups up and down the country to celebrate but slimmers of Blackpool wanted to go huge and that they did.

Having lost 3 1/2 stone herself and helping hundreds of people to lose weight Natalie Meadows, consultant and team developer who made this event possible, is proud to celebrate her group’s slimming success and organised the huge event.

She said: “I don’t think I could have achieved everything I have without the support of all my members and my amazing team around me.

“Life’s completely different for me now and I’m so grateful to Slimming World for that – and proud of myself too.

“I am thrilled we all got to share this special moment.

“When my members lose weight, I see more than just a physical transformation.

“Above all, I see their confidence bloom.

“Many go from being nervous and shy new members who are very uncomfortable with the way they look, to confident, healthy and happy individuals with a new lease of life and a twinkle in their eye.

“They learn to stop feeling guilty around food, and instead feel empowered by all the food they can enjoy on Slimming World’s healthy eating plan, Food Optimising.

Through Food Optimising, they change the way they think about food by making small changes to the way they shop, cook and eat, and the weight soon falls off without them ever feeling like they are on a ‘diet’.

“Many of them have so much energy thanks to losing weight, they get more active too – walking, swimming, dancing… it shows how much they’re loving life.

“We all wanted to say a huge thanks and show our love for Slimming World and this seemed like the perfect way.”