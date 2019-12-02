Blackpool Santa Dash 2019: 18 pictures as festive runners raise funds for Brian House Children's Hospice
Hundreds of runners donned red suits and white beards at the weekend (Sunday, December 1, 2019) to take part in this year's Blackpool Santa Dash.
Runners braved the cold to take the 3km route from the Sandcastle Waterpark to the Manchester Pub and back to raise funds for Brian House Children’s Hospice. Can you spot yourself?
1. Blackpool Santa Dash 2019
Julie and Ian Hemming.
jpimedia
2. Blackpool Santa Dash 2019
Remi Lawton and Pyper Bibby.
jpimedia
3. Blackpool Santa Dash 2019
Blackpool Santa Dash 2019
jpimedia
4. Blackpool Santa Dash 2019
Vicky, Mark, Lewis and Mia Chiocchi-Spencer.
jpimedia
View more