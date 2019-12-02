Blackpool Santa Dash 2019

Blackpool Santa Dash 2019: 18 pictures as festive runners raise funds for Brian House Children's Hospice

Hundreds of runners donned red suits and white beards at the weekend (Sunday, December 1, 2019) to take part in this year's Blackpool Santa Dash.

Runners braved the cold to take the 3km route from the Sandcastle Waterpark to the Manchester Pub and back to raise funds for Brian House Children’s Hospice. Can you spot yourself?

Julie and Ian Hemming.

Remi Lawton and Pyper Bibby.

Blackpool Santa Dash 2019

Vicky, Mark, Lewis and Mia Chiocchi-Spencer.

