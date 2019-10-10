Blackpool runners invited to take part in MoRunning event

National running event series MoRunning is set to arrive in Blackpool for the first time this November.

MoRunning is a series of fun 1.5km, 5km and 10km runs taking place at 24 different locations across the UK and Ireland during November in aid of the Movember Foundation, which

raises vital funds and awareness around men's health.

The run will take place in Herons Reach on November 23.

Welcoming runners of all ages and abilities, MoRunning offers participants the chance to take part in a fun-filled race experience with added entertainment.

MoRunning is one of the only running event series where so many people can be taking part in a MoRun at the same time, not only bringing their community together and uniting the country in running but also uniting the country in support of charity.

This year MoRunning is celebrating its 10th anniversary, the event has raised approximately over a staggering £1,000,000 over the years.

This year, runners will once again be encouraged to join the fun in costumes and fancy dress, including the famed moustache, to continue to raise money for a great cause.

Research commissioned by Movember Foundation show that men are on average dying six years earlier than women for reasons that are largely preventable. According to the Office

for National Statistics (ONS), three out of four people who take their own lives are men (75 per cent). Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the UK, with testicular cancer the most commonly diagnosed cancer in young men.

MoRunning and the Movember Foundation are focused on addressing some of the biggest health issues faced by men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health and

suicide prevention through fundraising at the events.

David Krangel at MoRunning, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing MoRunning to Blackpool. The running series really is a feel-good, inclusive community event that is open to

local people of all fitness abilities.

“Participants experience a huge sense of achievement when crossing the finish line. They’re all rewarded with our iconic moustache finisher’s medal, and most importantly, it’s in aid of a

fantastic charity that does incredible work.”

To sign-up locals should head to https://www.mo-running.com/locations