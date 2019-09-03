Blackpool mum's party to thank Vic teams for cancer treatment

A Blackpool mum is organising a fund raising party night to say thanks to Blackpool Vic for her cancer treatment.

Natalie Palfrey, who works as an area manager for Fylde coast nurseries group Childs Play, is coming to the end of her treatment for breast cancer and says without the support from the medical team, as well as the treatment, she would not have been able to cope.

Natalie's fund-raising event

She said the whole team involved at the Vic, the Rosemere Cancer Assessment Unit, the surgeons including Dr Debnath and the radio therapy team at Preston were supportive and caring in what was a traumatic time.

Natalie, 36, from Hambleton, said: “I want to give back through my charity night for all the amazing care that I have received.

“As well as thanking the medical team, I need to thank my husband Phil who had to cope with everything and my employers Sarah and David Sloane from Childs Play.”

Natalie’s ordeal began when she found a lump in her breast in May last year.

“I was diagnosed with Breast cancer one evening at the beginning of June last year having been seen by Dr Hackett and Dr Debnath.

“I was devastated. I had a nine month old baby at home and a three year old son.

“I had been told I had two tumours and the cancer had spread to my lymph nodes I honestly thought that was it.”

Natalie was introduced to Lynette Bracegirdle who is clinical nurse specialist at the Vic to help her through her treatment.

She said: “All I can say about Lynette is that she is amazing, so caring, warm and so easy to talk to. She was there for me at all times.”

Natalie said the treatment was gruelling.

She said: “It was horrendous but every time I went to the Vic I couldn’t fault them. From nuclear science, to MRI, CT what ever it was I had done they where amazing.

“Chemo treatment number one went well then number two I took a turn for the worst.

“The chemo didn’t agree with me and I was admitted for 10 days I really thought I was going to die, one of the chemo drugs was poisoning me, I was so poorly.

“However, I was checked on every day by Dr Bezecny or one of his team. They where fantastic.”

Once that was over, Natalie underwent a mastectomy of her left breast.

She said: “The scar is amazingly neat and I got 100 per cent pathological clearance we couldn’t have wished for a better outcome this time the tears where happy ones.

“I had a wonderful Christmas with my family ready to start radio therapy in the New Year.

“Radio therapy started again and the team in Preston were fantastic. I can’t fault any of it and Dr Damwata there was also lovely.

“Cancer is such a cruel disease and one you never think will effect you until it does.

“I shall repay Blackpool Victoria Hospital now with fund-raising for as Long as I possibly can.”

Natalie’s event will be at Hambleton Village Hall on Saturday, September 28 from 7pm.

It will feature live music from the band Kazoobian, bar and food plus raffle and an auction. All proceeds will go to the Rosemere Cancer Assessment Unit.