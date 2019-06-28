Blackpool mum and owner of Love Faith Hope Boutique to hold fashion show for Blackpool Victoria's baby unit to say thank you for looking after her premature son

A businesswoman who cannot thank Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s baby unit enough for taking care of her son who was three months premature is holding a fashion show to raise funds.

Samantha Byrom, of Bispham, said it would have cost £50,000 for the hospital’s neo natal unit to look after her baby boy Hendrix for the eight weeks he was there back in 2016. So she has made it her mission to raise that amount.

After a successful fashion show last year, the 39-year-old will hold a similar event at The Imperial Hotel, Blackpool, on Sunday July 21, from noon until 5pm.

Tickets are £10 and can be bought from Samantha’s shop, Love Faith Hope Boutique, in Red Bank Road, Blackpool.

She said: “My little boy, Hendrix, who is now three-and-a-half, was born three months early and the specialist baby unit really looked after him, so it is important for me to raise as much money as possible.

“I am holding a fashion show and hope to sell 150 tickets at £10, so together with the raffle, I should raise a good amount.

“I have got lots of support from local businesses in the area, who have donated raffle prizes. These include make-up artists Yazz Fletcher and Katie Morris and hair salon The Curl Company; as well as support from Hesketh Press who helped with promotional material and photographer Jennifer Hilton. I also have a guest speaker, Tanya Lawrence.

“I am in the process of launching my own clothing brand, which will be featured in the fashion show. I have set up a networking group of local businesses on Facebook as I believe it is important to support each other, as a result, some of those firms will be getting exposure at the event.”

Samantha said Hendrix is a picture of health and enjoys helping his mum. She added: “When I set up my fashion business, I named it after our journey with Hendrix, as we had a lot of love, faith and hope.”

