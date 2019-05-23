Blackpool girl with a heart defect is giving to others as she donates her hair to The Little Princess Trust

A young girl who was born with a heart defect proves she has enough love to give to others as she is fund-raising for children who suffer from hair loss through illness.

Nine-year-old Scarlette-Jane Thompson, of South Shore, is preparing to have 10 inches chopped off to help The Little Princess Trust make wigs for poorly children.

The St Annes College Grammar School pupil knows what it is like to suffer as she was born with a severe congenital heart defect. But determined not to let it hold her back, and inspired by her mum’s work as a student nurse, she wants to raise money for others and is starting with the sponsored hair cut at Mario’s Hair and Beauty, Blackpool, on June 1.

Proud mum Stacey, 26, said: “Scarlette started asking questions about my work and she became aware of how poorly people were.

“I have a friend my age who was diagnosed with non-hodgkin lymphoma and she lost her hair. On seeing that, Scarlette said she wanted to do something for charity. She was quite persistent so we agreed she could have her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust.

“I am really proud of her, She has had a rough time herself but she wanted to look at the positives and help people.”

Scarlette spent the first six weeks of her life in and out of Victoria Hospital as doctors figured out what was wrong after she was struggling to breathe and eat. Doctors thought she had a valve in her heart which hadn’t closed and a small hole in the heart, but she remained ill and had to be rushed to hospital on several occasions.

She was referred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and had heart surgery after being diagnosed with a congenital heart defect called severe pulmonary stenosis and a hole in her heart. Scarlette was given a balloon pulmonary valvotomy to stretch the artery. Although there is no cure for Scarlette’s condition, the family hopes she will get to the age of 12 before she has to have a transplant for the broken heart valve.

Stacey added: “Generally, now, Scarlette is quite well. She has been doing amazing since her surgery as a baby. There are no obvious signs of deterioration and her appointments at Alder Hey have reduced to once every two years. She does get quite tired easily and looks quite pale, but doctors reassured us that has nothing to do with her heart and that is just how she is.”

So far, Scarlette has raised more than £300. If anyone wishes to donate, they can drop off a donation at Mario’s Hair and Beauty, in Lytham Road, Blackpool.