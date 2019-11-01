Blackpool day centre service will continue to support adults

Have your say

A day centre service for adults is to continue after the current contract expires.

Blackpool Council has appointed Independent Living (NW) Ltd to provide the community service at Highfield Day Care Centre on Highfield Road, South Shore.

A council report says such services are an 'integral part of personal health and social care provision'.

It adds: "The existing day care service mainly supports older adults including some people with mild to moderate dementia, but is not limited to any specific client group.

"Following expiry of the current contract, the council wishes to appoint one provider of day care services to continue to run this provision."

The service will operate in response to demand, with social workers referring their clients for care packages where needed.

The new contract will run for 14 months from December 1 to February 11, 2021

with the option to extend the contract for up to a further two years.

Independent Living was chosen after the council received 15 expressions of interest from organisations wishing to run the service.