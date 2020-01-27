Blackpool charity gets on its bike in aid of young carers

A Blackpool charity has got into gear to highlight to schools the issues young carers face.

Staff at Blackpool Carers’ are getting on their bikes to raise awareness by cycling around schools, asking for their support for pupils who may have a caring role, whether that is helping to support a parent, sibling, or grandparent.

Andy Gunn, Emma Holland Mat Parkinson and Katrina'Shuttleworth getting ready for the Blackpool Carers' schools cycle challenge

In the week running up to Young Carer’s Awareness Day on Thursday, the Young Carers support and respite teams were challenged to visit all primary and secondary schools in Blackpool.

Pairs have been cycling between schools to deliver information packs to head teachers and gain a pledge to improve knowledge and identification of young carers within their setting.

Faye Atherton, director of quality at Blackpool Carers’, said: “The young carers we support are five to 18 years of age, taking on practical or emotional caring responsibilities that would normally be expected of an adult.

“These can be practical tasks, such as cooking, housework and shopping, managing the family budget, collecting benefits and prescriptions or providing emotional support.

“The part that schools can play in helping to identify these incredible young people is vital. Early identification helps put the right support in place and allows pupils to get back to being children and young people again.

“We want to encourage all schools in Blackpool to become a part of this initiative.”

Any schools wishing to register can call (01253) 393748 or email Jessie.dBh@blackpoolcarers.org