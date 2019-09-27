Blackpool among worst for deprivation in country according to Government's own figures

Eight neighbourhoods in Blackpool are among the 10 most deprived areas in the country, new figures have revealed.

The 2019 Indices of Deprivation published by the government paint a grim picture of the resort once more.

Many parts of Blackpool are suffering from extreme poverty

Pockets of extreme poverty exist in streets including off Central Drive, near to Blackpool North Railway station, large swathes of Lytham Road and parts of Talbot Road.

The situation has worsened in recent years - in 2011 there were three areas of Blackpool in the top 10.

Coun Ivan Taylor, who represents Claremont which includes some of the town's poorest streets, said issues including poor accommodation, transience and benefit cuts were to blame.

He said: "We have got a lot of deprivation in this area as everyone knows and it is distressing and worrying to find ourselves in this situation.

Coun Ivan Taylor

"We have a high transient population and it is among these people that we see some of the worst effects of deprivation.

"We need to improve the quality of accommodation as housing is an important factor, and the council is trying to regenerate the area.

"But we do need help from government as well."

Initiatives such as selective licensing have been used to improve rented housing, while investment into children's facilities included the opening of the Magic Club young people's centre and spending by the Better Start project aimed at helping families with pre-school age children.

But Coun Taylor warned more assistance was needed from government - a message echoed by Paul Smith, of Blackpool Pride of Place which has been set up to tackle the many challenges faced by the resort.

Mr Smith said: “Statistics such as these reveal Blackpool’s problems and we recognise there are no quick fixes.

"We have set out a vision for Blackpool in 2030 in our prospectus that seeks to resolve the town’s housing problems, educational outcomes and health challenges with long-term sustainable change.

"While we welcome funding such as the recently announced Stronger Towns Fund or Future High Streets Fund, what Blackpool really needs is a long-term strategic relationship with central government to solve the unique problems that have led to deprivation on this scale.”

The Indices of Deprivation are compiled using statistics for income, employment, health, disability, crime and living standards with around 1,500 people living in each area.

The most deprived area is in Jaywick, near Clacton-on-Sea, with the next eight neighbourhoods being in Blackpool.

- 2 Blackpool 010A

Neighbourhood immediately north of the Odeon cinema, including Central Drive from Rigby Road to Chapel Street, and across to the Promenade opposite the central pier.

- 3 Blackpool 006A

Area to the west of Blackpool North railway station across to the Promenade, then north as far as Derby Road.

- 4 Blackpool 013B

Area immediately around the bus depot and tram shed, stretching south as far as Bloomfield Road and north as far as Pier Street.

- 5 Blackpool 013A

Neighbourhood lying to the north west of Blackpool South railway station, including most of Lytham Road and the Promenade up to the central pier.

- 6 Blackpool 013D

Area to the south west of Blackpool South railway station, stretching west to the Promenade and south towards Balmoral Road.

- 7 Blackpool 010E

Area immediately to the east of (or behind) Blackpool town hall, including St John's church, running as far east as Buchanan Street and north towards Blackpool North railway station.

- 8 Blackpool 011A

Neighbourhood bordered by Park Road, Palatine Road and Ashton Road.

- 9 Blackpool 008D

Area immediately to the north of (or behind) Blackpool North railway station, along Talbot Road as far as Cooper Way, and towards edge of Dickson Road.