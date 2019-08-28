Bispham cancer survivor Sharon promotes Cancer Research's Cycle 300 fundraiser in September

A mum-of-two from Blackpool who survived breast cancer is getting on her bike to highlight a national fund-raising campaign next month.

Ross, Lexie, Tilly and Sharon Bowie will be taking part in Cancer Research UK's cycling fundraiser

Sharon Bowie, 48 from Bispham, will be completing Cancer Research UK’s Cycle 300 challenge alongside the friends and family who supported her throughout chemotherapy and cancer treatment.

She is also urging others to sign up to the cycling challenge and choose how, when and where to clock up 300 miles on a bike in September.

It’s the second time she is embarking on the fund-raiser and Sharon, who teaches at Bispham Endowed School, will also have the support of her husband Ross and daughters Tilly, 18 and Lexie, 15.

Sharon said: “My friends and family have all supported my need to remain fit and healthy and I’m never left without a training partner.

“We spend time ensuring that we remain as well as possible. My job-share and I jog every week where we talk about work – it beats sitting at a table as we get to jog by the sea.

“I completed a triathlon several months ago at Blenheim Palace which was poignant as I had undertaken this event before I had cancer so it was important mentally to know that I still had the physical ability to reach the finish line.”

Sharon was treated with a lumpectomy in 2016 and then had 18 weeks of chemotherapy at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

A spokesman for Cancer Research UK said: “We are hugely grateful to Sharon for her support and hope it will start a chain-reaction.”