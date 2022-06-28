Betty Holt celebrated her 100th birthday on 31st May 2022, with family, residents and staff members at MHA Pennystone Court.

The care home, on Handsworth Road, was decorated with balloons, and there was food and drink for the occasion.

Betty said: “It was very nice to celebrate being 100 and getting the telegram from The Queen was very special. I do still feel very young in my mind, it's just my body that tells me differently.”

Betty Holt got a letter from the Queen for her 100th birthday

After leaving school Betty worked as a secretary at her parents’ shoe factory before joining the Navy where she helped with sending clothing and supplies to the troops.

Chantelle Munnery, senior carer at the home said: “There were smiles all around and everyone at the home had a great day.