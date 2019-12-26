Best present ever: The newborns delivered on Christmas Day
It's a day for gifts being delivered, but some gifts are more precious than others.
Say hello to the newborn babies who arrived on Christmas Day at the Royal Preston and Blackpool Victoria hospitals
Parents Hannah Molyneaux and Paul Logan welcomed baby Isabelle, 8lb 5, from Cleveleys
jpimediaresell
Parents Abiyah and Mani Baig welcomed baby Boy as yet unnamed 8lb 7'from Preston
jpimediaresell
Parents Luchia Gray and Michael Wilding welcomed baby Arabella, 8lb 12, from Blackpool
jpimediaresell
Parents Amy Pearce and Chris Turner welcomed baby Harrison 5lb 6, from North Shore, Blackpool
jpimediaresell
View more