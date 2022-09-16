News you can trust since 1873
Join a gym in Blackpool in time for National Fitness Day

Best gyms in Blackpool: Here are 6 of the highest-rated according to Google reviews as National Fitness Day approaches

It’s National Fitness Day on Wednesday, September 21, and there could be some great joining deals up for grabs at gyms across Blackpool.

By Jon Peake
Friday, 16th September 2022, 11:53 am

National Fitness Day is a chance to highlight the role physical activity plays across the UK, helping raise awareness of its importance in encouraging people to lead healthier and more active lifestyles.

We’ve taken 6 of the highest-rated gyms in Blackpool according to Google reviews - with a rating of 4.5 or above and which have at least 20 reviews - and put them into a gallery for you to view, plus contact details should you choose to join or enquire as to any special offers they may have on ahead of National Fitness Day.

Now get sweaty!

1. Tuff Training

Tuff Training on Squires Gate Lane has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 70 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 921275

2. Sargent Fitness

Sargent Fitness in Lockheed Court has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 36 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 465103

3. Crossfit Blackpool

Crossfit Blackpool on Barrow Close has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 20 Google reviews. Telephone 07956 095014

4. JD Gyms Blackpool

JD Gyms Blackpool on Sanderson Way has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 119 Google reviews. Telephone 01253 203011

