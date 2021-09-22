The Wyre Weight Management Scheme, funded by Lancashire County Council Public Health, was launched in February for residents who were classed as overweight or obese, offering three months of free weight management support.

The scheme came after the health risks associated with a high BMI in relation to Covid were highlighted by medical chiefs.

Of the 126 people who signed up after being referred by their GP, 29 completed the full 12-week programme, and 82 per cent of participants attended 10 or more sessions.

The programme was made up predominantly of women, with some 11 per cent of referrals being male.

Among those taking part, an average weight loss of 11lbs over the 12-week period was calculated, with an overall reduction of 1.8 per cent BMI.

Coun Lynne Bowen, portfolio holder for Leisure, Health and Community at the council, said: “We are delighted with the results so far and more and more health professionals are coming on board to refer people to the programme.

“People who are overweight or obese and those at risk from health problems related to being overweight can be referred by their health professional.”