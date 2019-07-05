Are you ready for Cancer Research UK's Race for Life in Blackpool?

Ladies (and for the first time gentlemen) are getting ready to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life on Wednesday night.

Blackpool Promenade will be full of pink and colourful costumes, as participants join together to run or walk 5k or 10k and remember loved ones lost to cancer, celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived or support those going through treatment.

Last year's Race for Life in Blackpool

Debi Griffin, of Warton, who is battling cancer for the second time, and her mum, Heather Colson, 64, who has survived breast cancer, will set the runners off at 7pm, and take part with, along with Debi’s daughter Charlotte, 15.

Debi, 34, will speak on stage, revealing her cancer journey. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, and after treatment, she was given the all clear a year later. But in March this year, she discovered she had secondary triple negative breast cancer in her sternum and is now taking part in a new immunotherapy drugs trial at the Christie called Begoia.

Debi also lost her grandmother, Betty Lonsdale to lung and liver cancer.

She said: “We are so excited to take part in Race for Life and join such a formidable force of supporters who are so motivated to make a difference.”

Laura Cass, Cancer Research UK’s North West event manager, said: “Our Race for Life events, in partnership with Tesco, are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing - uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

There is still time to enter the uplifting event, on Wedneday, July 10, at a cost of £14.99.

To take part, visit www.raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.

Pretty Muddy will take place at Lawson’s Showground on Saturday, September 14. Entry is £19.99 for adults and £10 for children.