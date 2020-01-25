An emotional tribute and plea to young people from the parents of 15-year-old boy who died suddenly in Lancashire

Young people throughout Lancashire who are having emotional problems or suicidal thoughts have been urged to seek help.

The call has gone out from the parents of a teenager who paid a heart-felt tribute to their 'bright and beautiful boy' after he died suddenly last week.

Cayden Brown, 15, was found dead in the bedroom of his home in Blackburn on January 15.

His parents Julie-Anne and David described Cayden as a loving caring person and a bright and beautiful boy.

In an emotional tribute to their son they have urged youngsters and parents to talk to each other and to ask for help if they need it.

Lancashire Police posted their tribute on its Facebook page.

The parents said: “On the 15th of January, our beautiful 15-year old son Cayden passed away suddenly at his home.

“He was a pupil at St Bede's High School who was a very popular young boy and had many good friends around him.

“Outside school, he was a very active boy who was dedicated to skateboarding and music spending most of his time with friends mastering new tricks and perfecting music on his guitar.

"He was such a loving caring person who always jumped at the chance of helping others and took great pride doing so.

“A very bright and beautiful boy who loved his brother so much, they were “inseparable.

"Our son will always live on in his brother and we will always remember his smiling face.”

police say there are no suspicious circumstances around Cayden’s death and a file has been passed to the coroner.

Cayden’s funeral will be held next week.

If you or someone you know is struggling to cope, feeling isolated or suicidal the charity Samaritans can be contacted free on 116 123 or at socsi.in/qLOzg