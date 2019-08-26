A fashionable way for Love Faith Hope Boutique to raise funds for Blackpool Victoria's baby unit

A Blackpool boutique owner has raised more than £1,000 for the neonatal unit at Blackpool Victoria.

Samantha Byrom, of Love Faith Hope Boutique, in Red Bank Road, organised a fashion show at The Imperial Hotel, Blackpool, to say thank you for taking care of her now three-year-old son, Hendrix, who was born three months prematurely.

During the event, the 39-year-old launched her own clothing range. There was also a raffle and guest speaker Tanya Lawrence.

Samantha raised £1,040, which was handed to the hospital’s neonatal nurse, Shauny Godwin. She said: “I am so grateful how a local community came together for a fantastic cause.”

Model Anastastia Powell

Nicola Fox modelling an outfit

Samantha Byrom (right) presentating a cheque to Shauny Godwin, a neonatal nurse at Blackpool Victoria Hospital