A 26-mile run home from BAE in Samlesbury to St Annes Pier raises thousands for Brainstrust in memory of Stu Dolphin, who died of a brain tumour

Two men who ran 26 miles home in memory of their work colleague are now counting up their funds to donate to Brainstrust.

Chris Blower and Dave Kerfoot jogged for four-and-a-half hours from BAE Systems, in Samlesbury, to St Annes Pier, raising more than £8,600 for the charity which supported friend Stu Dolphin, who died of a brain tumour in May, aged 30.

Stu Dolphin

Stu, of Bamber Bridge, was diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma last August, after suffering dizzy spells.

Chris and Dave set up a fund-raising page shortly after his diagnosis and had reached £6,000 before even taking on the run.

Dave, 34, said: “Doing the run was a massive challenge, even the training seemed to be hard work. But the support for us both on the build-up to the run and on the day was amazing. I don’t think myself or Chris could have got through it as well as we did without that support and the motivation, we both shared to complete the run for Stu no matter what. It was a brilliant day and a great feeling to have raised awareness and money for a very worthwhile cause. It was the least we could do.”

Chris, 33, said: “It was a huge challenge to train ourselves up to a marathon distance but we were absolutely determined to do this challenge.

“Without the support from Stu, his wife Alex and their families, as well as friends and work colleagues the run would have been much harder. We are so proud to have been able to raise the money in memory of Stu and to raise awareness of this terrible disease. The work Brainstrust does to support families through the process is brilliant and I know they helped Stu and family so this was the least we could do.

“Stu received great support and answers from Brainstrust. By going along to one of Brainstrust’s meetups, his wife and sister were able to meet others in a similar situation and speak to people who truly understood what they were going through’.

“I think the amount raised really goes to show what impact Stu had on everyone who knew him.”

Will Jones, chief executive of Brainstrust, said: “Our charity helps support people like Stu and Alex every day, people who are trying to find their way and adjust to a new life after the diagnosis of a brain tumour. We understand just how bewildering and terrifying this can be to both patients and their families. We’d like to say a huge thank you to Chris and Dave, and all the people who have donated to support them. This is an incredible achievement and it means we can carry on giving support to people when they really need it.”

To support Chris and Dave visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cblower