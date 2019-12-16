5 ways you can help those in need in and around Blackpool this Christmas
For many people Christmas is an opportunity to spend time with family, see friends and relax.
But for others the festive period can be a difficult time. Here are just a few ways you can make a difference:
1. Donate to a food bank
As well as food, some food banks will also welcome toys, gifts and clothes. You can make donations to: The Salvation Army,Raikes Parade, Fylde Food Bank,St Annes United Reformed Church, His Provision CIC,272-274 Central Drive.
According toAge UK, more than 2 millionpeopleinEnglandover theageof 75live alone. Giving a little of your time during the festivities to visit an elderly neighbour can make a huge difference, or you canvolunteer with Age UK.