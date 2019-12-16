5 ways you can help those in need in and around Blackpool this Christmas

For many people Christmas is an opportunity to spend time with family, see friends and relax.

But for others the festive period can be a difficult time. Here are just a few ways you can make a difference:

As well as food, some food banks will also welcome toys, gifts and clothes. You can make donations to: The Salvation Army,Raikes Parade, Fylde Food Bank,St Annes United Reformed Church, His Provision CIC,272-274 Central Drive.

1. Donate to a food bank

According toAge UK, more than 2 millionpeopleinEnglandover theageof 75live alone. Giving a little of your time during the festivities to visit an elderly neighbour can make a huge difference, or you canvolunteer with Age UK.

2. Befriend an elderly person

It's not just people that need a little help during the festivities. Animal shelters are always looking for people to help out. Visit the RSPCA websiteor your local centre for more information.

3. Walk a dog

With 1 in 3 children living in property, you can help by donating gifts to the Rock FM Cash for Kids campaign. A list of gift drop off points here: http://bit.ly/2RWvVEg

4. Help a disadvantaged child

