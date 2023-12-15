Body recovered in search for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord
Specialist divers searching for missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord have found a body in the River Wensum.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Norfolk Police said although the body has not been formally identified, Ms Lord’s family have been informed.
Two members of the dive team could be seen recovering the body from the river in Norwich on Friday morning after marking the area of water with an orange buoy.
Officers previously said there was a “high probability” that 55-year-old Ms Lord went into the River Wensum in Norwich, where a search was being conducted by the specialist dive team.
READ MORE: Blackpool brother of missing Norwich mum-of-three Gaynor Lord speaks out on 55-year-old's disappearance
At about 12pm, officers could be seen recovering a body from the river in a black bag.
The discovery came after the orange buoy was positioned about 100 metres down stream from where the focus of the search had been the day before.
In a short statement, the force said: “Police searching for missing Norwich woman Gaynor Lord can confirm a body has been found in the River Wensum.
“The body was found in the river by underwater search teams this morning and has now been recovered from the water.
“While the body hasn’t formally been identified, Gaynor’s family have been informed.
“They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”