Remains of a 1980s picnic washed up on Formby Beach in Merseyside.

Countless things wash up on beaches, including seashells, seaweed and the occasional piece of driftwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, you wouldn’t expect to see the 300-year-old leg bone of a long-dead shipwrecked sailor, piles of broccoli and carrots or BMW car parts.