The Hardhorn Road school hosted pupils from Holy Family and Waterloo Primary schools in Blackpool for a workshop which was designed to let the children’s creativity run free.

Working in teams and inspired be a variety of artistic styles, pupils used paint, pastels, sponges, Posca pens, crayons and markers to design a large format mixed media piece.

The St Chad’s pupils chose the theme of space, each one designing their own planet and contributing to the galaxy background.

Holy Family combined shapes and colours to create a graphic abstract piece, while Waterloo brought together themes of kindness and respect with colourful depictions of their favourite things for their creation.

Nicole Bitsakaki, headteacher at St Chad's, said: “Arts, crafts and culture can sometimes get lost in a busy school curriculum, but we work hard to make space for this kind of enrichment activity.

“It sparks their imagination, contributes to confidence building and developing soft skills like communication, teamwork, and thinking creatively.

“We have the resources in school, and talented members of staff able to lead activities like this, and it’s a great opportunity for children from different year groups to mix and work together.

“As part of our wider collaborative ethos, we also wanted to offer other local schools the chance to join in, and I’m delighted to welcome Waterloo and Holy Family to St Chads once again.

"Thank you to Miss Hopwood for leading this event and our guests for coming and taking part.”

The Poulton St Chad's said they children enjoyed the afternoon.

Martha from Year 5 said: “It’s an abstract picture of space with planets and the galaxy running thorough. Everyone did their own bit and we also worked together.”

Nancy in Year 4 said: “It was amazing, I loved doing the picture and I got to miss French.”

Ellie in Year 5 said: “It was really good fun and it was nice to have the other schools here as well. We took them out to play on the field in the break which was good fun.”

Georgia in Year 6 said: “I really enjoyed being creative, it was fun and I love what we’ve produced, I can’t wait to see it up on the wall.”

The event is one of a series of arts, crafts and culture sessions at St Chad's during the final black term.

These include the school hosting an interschools chess tournament, welcoming author Stephanie Selby to reopen the school library, and a Music Evening which the school choir and children who play a musical instrument performing for parents.

Contributed Children from three Fylde coast schools took part in The Big Draw at Poulton St Chad's

Contributed Holy Family pupils with their mural