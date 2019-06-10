Workers go to Blackpool primary school to inspire youngsters to follow their dreams

A careers fair was held at a North Shore primary school, with several employers going along to inspire youngsters.

Workers from 15 global and local firms went to Westminster Primary Academy for the event, which was aimed at motivating pupils and to explain why it is so important to work hard in class.

Reception teacher Lis Pennington, who organised the fair, said: “Research shows it is never too early to start thinking about future careers and educational opportunities.

“Children in their last years of primary school can be inspired and can form their very first clear impression of the world of work and further study.”

BAE Systems, the defence company with bases in Samlesbury and Warton, sent head of financial services Mandy Greenhalgh to the Westminster Road school. She said: “It was great to spend some time with the children.

“It is never too early to inspire children to think about future careers.”

A returning guest was Dame Julia Cleverdon, chairman of the Claremont Steering Committee and co-founder of the social movement #iwill.

She visited the school in November to talk about getting involved in the community. “If you want young people to care about others, you have to get them thinking about this stuff early on,” she said.