Window restoration sheds new light on Blackpool's council chamber

Visitors to Blackpool Town Hall were among the first people to see improvements following a £13,000 upgrade of the council chamber.

A historic stained glass window inset into the ceiling of the chamber has been restored as part of the refurbishment carried out in August.

Civic Trust vice-president Barry Shaw (right) with visitors to the town hall

Blackpool Civic Trust showed visitors round during recent Heritage Open Days including pupils from several schools who also met Mayor Coun Amy Cross.

Civic Trust chairman Joan Humble said: "Just over a hundred visitors and local residents took the opportunity to inspect the many fascinating historical features of this Grade II listed building and hear about its history.

"Visitors were particularly impressed by the beautiful illuminated windows, including the recently renovated stained glass ceiling in the council chamber.

"Over the years we have noticed the large stained glass window in the ceiling had deteriorated and so were very pleased to see when we held our September members meeting the window had been restored so beautifully.

"Our members praised the work that had been carried out so skillfully as did the many visitors who were shown the ceiling on Heritage Open Days.

"They were also delighted to hear the council with the help of Blackpool Civic Trust had succeeded in their bid to bring Lucy Morton’s Olympic gold medal back to Blackpool."

Scaffolding was put up in the council chamber to enable workers to reach the historic panels to clean them and carry out maintenance work.

The existing stain glazing in the chamber ceiling was cleaned and restored, and hand-painted infill pieces were made to replace missing sections.

More energy efficient lighting was also installed as part of the scheme which was completed in time for September's full meeting of the council.

Blackpool Civic Trust holds its monthly meetings at the town hall which was built between 1895 and 1900.