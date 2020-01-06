When are the school holidays in 2020? Lancashire school term dates for spring, summer and autumn

These are the holiday frameworks set by Lancashire County Council as guidance to Lancashire schools for 2020.
Parents are still advised to check with their child's school directly as some may have chosen to set their holidays differently.
The council's website also features a tool allowing parents to search for the holiday dates of their child's school. You can find it here.
Spring Term
Term starts – Monday 6 January 2020
Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 until Friday 21 February 2020
Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020
Summer Term
Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020
May holiday – Friday 8 May 2020
Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020
Term ends – Monday 20 July 2020
Autumn Term
Term starts - Tuesday 1 September 2020
Mid-term holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 until Friday 30 October 2020
Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020
For more information, visit the Lancashire county council website.