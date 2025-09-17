Westcliff Primary Academy receive OPAL Platinum standard quality mark!

Westcliff Primary Academy were delighted to welcome back Jess Swinfield (OPAL play mentor for Lancashire) to their OPAL assembly last week. Jess had the honour of presenting the academy with the Platinum Quality Mark for outdoor play and learning.

This means that Westcliff Primary, part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust, is officially in the top 1% of schools nationally for providing high quality play experiences for children.

Amanda Stokes, Headteacher, said: “Myself, the staff, children and governors are immensely proud to receive this recognition. Jamie Nay (PE lead) and Samantha Smillie (Play Co-ordinator), along with the Year 6 Play Leaders, worked tirelessly to implement and evaluate the approach. As a school which is very limited for outdoor space, Westcliff wasn't sure it would even work initially”.

She continued, “Jess praised the staff for maximising every inch of the grounds and providing wonderful play experiences for the children, embedding the principles and building a culture amongst staff, governors and parents. Since launching the approach in September 2023, it has completely transformed playtimes for the pupils at Westcliff. The children and staff love it. We are grateful to all our parents and carers for the many donations of resources, and for attending our "Stay & Play" event earlier in the year”.

Westcliff are now inviting school leaders from around Blackpool and the Fylde Coast to come and see how they did it, so that they might transform their own playtimes.