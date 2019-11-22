Wesham school children help police catch speeding motorists

Children from a Wesham school have been helping out police catch speeding motorists through the town.

Pupils from Medlar-with-Wesham Church of England Primary School on Garstang Road North had a visit from two Fylde Police PCSOs on Thursday morning to talk about road safety and also to show them how they catch speeding motorists.

Children help out in Wesham

PCSOs Trevor Sterling and Richard Fisher from Kirkham Police station gave a presentation to the children in class.

Wesham town councillor Louise Walker, inset, lives on the same road and her seven-year-old son William attends the school.

She has campaigned before to catch motorists speeding through the town.

She said: “We walked the children to the junction at Mowbreck Lane and Garstang Road North which is a hotspot for speeders despite it being 20mph.

Seven-year-old William Walker gets shown how to use the trap by PCSO Trevor Sterling

“All the children had a go on the gun and most motorists did between 20- 28 mph.

“The worst offender was caught by one of the children. child caught was 32 mph

“It was by a local coach company. I as a councillor will be informing said company about their speeding in a very vulnerable area.”

Coun Walker said the children ‘absolutely enjoyed’ the experience and loved when drivers stayed at the legal speed limit.

However, she added: “One disgruntled driver who was signalled to slow at 31mph got out of his car to complain about it.

“I shall continue to campaign and push Lancashire County Council for some slowing system and I will continue to try push to educate kids on dangers of speeding.”