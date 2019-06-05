Warbreck High School: Looking back at Blackpool school life in the 80s

Pictured: Barrie Usher-wood, Steven Legge and Michael Alder test a vehicle travelling between light beams.
This week in our school life picture series we take a look back at Warbreck High School in the 1980s.

Warbreck High, originally an all-boys school became co-educational in 2000. The school was eventually renamed Unity College in 2010 and gained academy status on September 1, 2013. Here we take a look back at school life in the 80s:

Winners at the Blackpool and District Schools badminton tournament in 1981. From Left: Stephen Turner (singles under-12), Chris Pinkett (doubles under-12 with Stephen) and Michael Spencer (singles and doubles under-14).

Warbreck High School under 14 football team.

The under 14 cross country team.

The Blackpool and Fylde Basketball League under-19 champions.

Warbreck High School football team. Swift Cup finalists.

The schools football squad were runners up in the 1982 Lancashire Police, Blackpool Division, five-a-side tournament.

Under-16 badminton team, winners of the Blackpool Schools championship. From left: M. Spencer, N. Crosby, C. Morgan and D. Armstrong.

Under 14 badminton team, who won the Blackpool Schools Championships. From Left: Chris Pinkett, Andrew Mainds and Stephen Turner.

Winners of the Harry Johnson Memorial Trophy for Blackpool Schools and the Lancashire under 16 open trophy.

Pupils examining an exhibit during a visit to the Physics at Work exhibition at Preston Polytechnic.

