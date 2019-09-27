URPotential in Blackpool is launching a Girls Only Self Defence Course as part of its Girls Matter Project

Teenage girls and young women are being given the skills to keep themselves safe as a new self defence course is being launched.

URPotential will hold its first six-week Girls Only Self Defence Course, from Thursday, October 3, at Oracle 49, St Annes Road, Blackpool FY4 3DS, from 6pm until 7pm.

The modern awareness course, which is for girls aged 13 to 25, includes realistic scenarios, knife defence and awareness and is part of URPotential’s the Girls Matter Project, aimed at keeping safe.

Emma Callighan, youth transformation coach, who will be delivering the self defence classes, said: “The Girls Matter Project is about keeping girls safe in and around Blackpool. We focus on healthy relationships and developing coping strategies. The group has completed a yoga course for dealing with stress and are developing an education pack for all young women to access.

“We are also looking at self defence, which covers knife awareness and how to defend yourself if someone comes at you from behind.

“It is a vital thing for girls to know how to get away from an attacker.

“The course is free of charge and equipment is provided. We ask you wear comfortable and suitable clothing and footwear. Any girls aged 13 to 25 can come and join in.”

To book in for the self defence course, contact Emma on 07460131188 or email emma@urpotential.co.uk.

The Girls Matter Project is funded through the Community Foundation for Lancashire through its Tampon Tax Community Fund, which aims to build skills and confidence, improve wellbeing and build social networks for women and girls. The group meets every Monday 6pm until to 8pm and is open to girls aged 13 to 25.