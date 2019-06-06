University of Central Lancashire to host jazz conference

Preston is to host a conference bringing together the latest research in jazz music.

The conference, brought to the city as part of the Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival, will set up at the University of Central Lancashire tomorrow, looking at jazz as it has been appropriated, assimilated, created and recreated in European culture.

A conference spokesman said: “As the question of Europe is being put under pressure by Brexit and nationalist movements across the continent, this conference will seek to situate jazz as both a marginal and mainstream cultural practice which is inherently borderless and multivalent.”

The free-to-attend event takes place inside the university’s Media Factory in Cold Bath Street.

Keynote speakers include George McKay, Catherine Tackley and Alyn Shipton.

Events run from 9am to 5pm tomorrow. For a full schedule visit www.prestonjazzfest.co.uk/conference.