UClan graduations bring thousands to Preston

UCLan had pulled out all the stops to make sure it's graduation ceremonies go ahead.

Creative staff at Preston's University of Central Lancashire have rallied round to save graduation day for thousands of students.

UCLan Degree Ceremony'Post Grad HRM students Amy Walch, Stacy Boardman and Kerry Howarth from Preston

After the shock closure of the city's Guild Hall, the traditional home of the ceremonies, the university has transformed it's Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre into a stunning graduation hall.

The main campus is buzzing as thousands of undergraduates and their families flock to the glittering events.

In order to accommodate everyone, four ceremonies are taking place each day this week, instead of the usual two.

University buildings are hosting the gown hire, official photography and celebratory post-event reception and a huge marquee has been put up on the grounds and attractions provided to keep an estimated 16,000 visitoprs happy.

UCLan Degree Ceremony'Business and Marketing student Jess Walton from Longton



Three people with strong links to the red rose county have taken to the stage alongside the students to receive prestigious honorary fellowships.



On Monday author and historian Gail Newsham received her award. She was recognised for her significant contribution to women’s football.

Gail has dedicated her life to telling the story of the Preston-based Dick, Kerr Ladies Football Club, the most successful women’s team of all time.



Tuesday afternoon saw Kim Hawes receive her award for the "enormous contribution" she has made to the music industry and tour management.

Born in Hesketh Bank, Kim has worked with artists such as the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Madonna, Motorhead, Black Sabbath and Robbie Williams.

UCLan Degree Ceremony'Business and Marketing student Nichola Hedger and her son Alfie, 10



Today is the turn of Former High Sheriff Tony Attard OBE DL, chief executive Officer of Burnley-based fabrics supplier Panaz.

He will collect his honour this afternoon for his contribution to the textile industry and international trade.