Trio of Baines' A-Level students could start their own accounting firm

It’s all about accounting for three of Baines’ final A-Level students.

Natasha Atkinson, Chloe Cowburn and Ella Croft, all 18, are starting accountancy apprenticeships after gaining their grades.

Tilly Bowie and Chloe Cowburn

Ella, from Staining, achieved an E in Maths and P.E and a D in Business and will be doing her apprenticeship in Squires Gate

She said: “I’m really looking forward to doing an apprenticeship and preferred to go down this route rather than university.”

Ella, who hopes to become an qualified accountant following the apprenticeship, added: “There are enough of us from Baines doing accountancy that we could all set up our own firm at the end of it.”

Chloe , from Thornton, achieved a C in art, B in photography and an F in maths.

Natasha Atkinson and Rosie Brigham.

She is starting her apprenticeship on Monday in Blackpool and was happy with her results.

She added: “I’ve got an interest in accountancy so it’s a good route for me. I hope I can become a qualified accountant at the end of it as well.”

Natasha, from Poulton, has already started her apprenticeship in Preston but was happy to meet up with her friends again to get her results.

She gained a C in biology, D in maths and E in geography.

She added: “I’m really happy with my results and glad I have started the apprenticeship already.

All three girls said they are celebrating with a drink.