From 1962 and 1978, Penny taught both PE and swimming at the former Queen Mary School (QMS) in St Annes, now incorporated into AKS.

Marie Birtwistle, who was her head of department, said she had fond memories of her positivity and enthusiasm.

“When I first started at QMS, Penny was a part-timer in my department but always gave 100 per cent,” said Marie.

Former Queen Mary School teacher Penny Riley, who has died aged 90

“Penny was extremely versatile and her knowledge and contribution to the department were most valuable.

“She always maintained the highest of standards and was well respected by both colleagues and pupils.”

Penny took her love of sports into the community where she taught swimming at the former Lytham Baths.

She volunteered with the Royal Life Saving Society and gained many awards, including, in 2000, the prestigious Wilkinson Sword for her years of service at national competitions.

Penny, born Pearl Sutcliffe and herself educated at QMS, was also active in the Old Girls Association and enjoyed keeping in touch with her colleagues and former students.

Julian Wilde, former principal of KEQMS, into which QMS amalgamated with King Edward School in 1999, recalls her cheerfulness at social events for retired staff.

“She was lively, sociable and always smiling and will be fondly remembered,” he said.

Penny was also an accomplished ice dancer and in 2005 published a book about her pioneering days as a college student from 1949 to 1952 at the newly opened Lady Mabel College of Physical Education at Rotherham.

The QMS flag was displayed in honour of Penny at her funeral at the White Church in Ansdell on February 4, attended by her five children, wider family and numerous friends. Donations to the RNLI in her memory may be made through Woodlands Funerals at Ansdell.

