Tough choices made for GCSE courses at Saint Aidan's High School

By Jack Wrennall, Saint Aidan's High School

Pupils at Saint Aidan’s High School have been choosing their options - the subjects they would like to study at GCSE. It’s a tough one with a range of subjects on offer. In the first of a series of reports, Year 9 pupil Jack Wrennell explains how he came to his decision...

Pupils at Saint Aidan's High School have been choosing their options

I decided on what I was going to do in my options in Year 8, after I thought about what I liked and wanted to do when I was older.

This took days even weeks, but it finally came down to computer science, German and geography.

I knew not many people would take computer science but I thought it would be beneficial in the future after technology is evolving and companies are paying coders and technicians a fortune.

Also my dad took computer science so I wanted to follow his way because I enjoy talking to him about the problems he has during the day.

I thought that another language would be a good idea because I could talk to people in other countries within a company or a client.

Also geography can help you in the long run because it can help you understand what is happening if something unnatural occurs.

For my reserve choice I picked PE because I enjoy it and, I play football, rugby and cricket outside of school. This means I could pick between what I thought I was strongest in but it is important to choose what you like and want to do otherwise you can end up doing something you don’t enjoy for two years.