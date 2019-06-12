Thornton boy's bugs picture is a real winner

Young Nathan Guest's colourful depiction of nasty germs turned out to be picture perfect.

Nathan, aged six , was among the schoolchildren who were invited by Lancashire County Council's infection control team to take part in a poster campaign promoting the importance of washing hands.

The youngster, from Royles Brook Primary School on Marsh Road in Thornton, impressed judges so much he came first in the competition.

His winning poster will now be distributed to all primary schools across Lancashire and he was also presented with the first copy of the poster by County County Coun Shaun Turner, cabinet member for health and wellbeing and Tanya Shaw, the council's infection prevention and control nurse.

Royles Brook head teacher Helen Murray said: "We saw the hand washing poster competition as an exciting way to support our teaching of hand hygiene in school.

"We're thrilled with Nathan's achievement."