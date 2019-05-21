This is why Chester Zoo is giving away thousands of FREE tickets to school children

Wildlife experts at Chester Zoo have released 42,000 free tickets for school groups.

The ticket giveaway is part of the conservation charity’s annual education campaign to help prevent extinction - by inspiring the next generation and sparking a passion for saving species.

Charlotte Smith, Head of Discovery and Learning at Chester Zoo, said: “A visit to the zoo can inspire those lifelong connections with nature that will help our society move towards a more sustainable future. That is why we can and must engage more young people than ever before in our conservation mission here in the zoo.

“With one million species fighting extinction worldwide, every one of us needs to act for wildlife.

"We absolutely know it’s not too late to solve this crisis. We can help prevent extinction right now in our gardens and in the way we live our lives. Young people can inspire us; they can drive change in our society.

“As a conservation and education charity, we’re proud to be in a position to give more tickets away for free to school groups than we’ve ever done before.”

More than 100,000 children have benefited from the scheme since its inception in 2017.

Now Chester Zoo is encouraging schools who are yet to take up the offer to apply in 2019.

How can my school apply for tickets?

Places are available for pupils from reception age to year 13, for weekday visits between November 1, 2019 to February 28, 2020, during the Cheshire West and Chester region term time.

School groups are advised to book early by this link: www.chesterzoo.org/schools/book-your-school-visit/