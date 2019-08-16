This Blackpool mum wants to bring the joy of reading to thousands of children after starting Fylde coast-wide 'look for a book' craze

The new 'Look for a Book' craze gets kids active and interested in reading, says Blackpool mum.

Lyndsey Chisholm, a branch assistant at a wholesalers, started "Blackpool Look for a Book and Surround Areas" after being inspired by a similar project in Cumbria.

Maisy out hiding books with her best buddy Blue.

"I created the Facebook page on July 27," the 25 year old said, "it was just 'Blackpool Look for a Book', but I got messages from Fleetwood, St Annes - everywhere, so I made it bigger!"

Lyndsey, and dozens of other volunteers, have hidden children's books in parks and play areas across the Fylde Coast for kids to find.

They put them in a waterproof bag to protect them from the rain, along with a note explaining why it is there.

Dottie Deignan, aged 2, after finding a hidden book.

"When the kids find it, they can take it home and read it - and then re-hide it when they are done!

"We ask the parents to post a photo on our Facebook group of whereabouts it is re-hidden, as a clue for the next kids".

It is a simple idea that is spreading across the region.

Now Lyndsey, who lives on Waterloo Road near Oxford Square in South Shore, has more than 2,600 members in her group.

Clockwise from top: Ellvie and Millie aged 7 and 9, Sophia Rose aged 2, Aliza Jane aged 2.

"I didn't realise how quickly it was going to take off. The response has been amazing".

"Now we have loads of books hidden in St Annes, Lytham, Bispham, Thornton, Poulton, Cleveleys - all over," she said, "I really didn't think it would get this big".

Lyndsey's daughter, Maisy, is just one year old, but loves getting involved.

"She found a book with me in Stanley Park recently, and now she takes it out of her toy box to look at the pictures".

For Lyndsey, it is all about getting kids out and about.

"It costs a bomb to take kids anywhere these days," she said, "you're going to spend a fortune - but this is completely free.

"A lot of kids don't like going out - or don't have a reason to. They're sitting in front of an Xbox or PS4.

"But this gives them a reason to get out of the house and explore," she said.

Anyone interested in getting involved can join the Facebook group here.