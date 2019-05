Many of the most popular schools have to turn applicants away for a number of reasons. These are the primary schools in Blackpool that were oversubscribed for admission into reception class for the year 2019/2020, and how many potential pupils were turned away.

1. Christ The King Catholic Academy Number of places: 30'Oversubscribed by: 16

2. Holy Family Catholic Primary School Number of places: 30'Oversubscribed by: 2

3. St John's Church of England Primary School Number of places: 30'Oversubscribed by: 13

4. Armfield Academy Number of places: 60'Oversubscribed by: 34

