The Blackpool care home which aims to be different is up for a national award

There are more than 11,300 care homes across the country with around 410,000 residents living in them according to Government statistics.

In Blackpool there are more than 44 of them but one of those aims to offer something different for its residents.

Home manager Deela De La Cruz

The home manager of Amber Court in Marton believes it it offers more than ‘100 per cent’ to each of its residents in giving them the ‘best life possible’.

Delma De La Cruz added: “As long as you make your residents happy day-to-day every day, that is the least you can do.”

The care home has been recognised for its efforts and been nominated for a national award at the Caring UK Awards 2019.

The care home, situated on Kipling Drive, has 33 residents aged from 25-years-old to 100. 45 full and part time staff work at the building, which opened in 2007, and cover nursing,physical and mental health needs.

Little Angels nursery visit every week

Delma has put the award nomination down to the range of activities and features it offers for its residents.

One of these is the popular visit every Monday from children at Little Angels Nursery, in Fredora Avenue

They meet to bridge the generational gap, bring smiles to the faces of elderly people, and provide the youngsters with positive older role models.

Delma said: “The children say they love coming here and it changes the perception for young people of what a care home is. It’s not just old and ill people that live in them.”

Activities co-ordinator Michelle Naylor, who is also a mental health nurse, says every resident has the chance to have a one-to-one session each week and the activities help to improve residents health such as their cognition.

She added: “It’s all about having a positive attitude and making sure residents are happy and relaxed. I honestly would have no qualms with having my own parents here at all.”

Delma said: “We all give more than 100 per cent in making sure that the home runs as smoothly as possible as if every resident is living comfortably in their own home.

“We all go the extra mile in promoting individuality, compassion, good communication and provide a warm and friendly approach.”

Christopher Collinge, 41, has been a resident at Amber Court since it opened and says he enjoys living here.

Originally from Manchester, Christopher said: “There is lots of things to do like gardening and I like helping the staff out as well.

“My fingers are crossed that we win the award.”

Theresa Quinn, 49, has been in the care home for two and a half years and is from Northern Ireland.

She says she enjoys interacting with the children from Little Angels.

She said: “We get to do a lot here. The children are great and it’s something I always look forward to.

“We also get to do singing a lot which I really like.

“The staff really do deserve the award for what they do definitely. The carers go above and beyond with help.”

Theresa added: “The staff are beyond great and it really is brilliant and enjoyable to live here.”

Earlier this year the care home was rated good’ by the health regulator Care Quality Commission (CQC), a report said.

At its last inspection in 2016, it was good overall, though the key area of safety required improvement because of staffing - which has since been put right.