Success at Blackpool Sixth again as students collect A-Levels

Blackpool Sixth students and staff are once again celebrating after finding out the A level and BTEC level 3 results.

With a pass rate of more than 98 per cent and with the number of students receiving the highest possible grades even better than last year, there was lots of cheers heard at the Blackpool Old Road School.

Luke Bateman

In A level subjects, half of the grades were A*, A or B, and in BTEC 87 per cent of students got distinction stars.

Also 100 per cent of students studying the Extended Project Qualification as part of the college’s Excellence Programme passed, with 72% achieving an A*, A or B.

Blackpool Sixth Principal, Jill Gray, said: “We really are delighted with these wonderful results and are extremely proud of our students’ achievements.

“The dedication and hard work shown by both students and staff is exceptional and must be commended.

Adam Palmer.

“We wish them all the very best of luck for the future.”

Luke Bateman, 18, from Bispham will be heading to Merton College in Oxford to study Ancient Modern History after achieving A*s in computing and modern history.

He said: “It’s incredible. I’m delighted more than shocked. I always wanted to go down the uni route and this is great.”

Katrina Parker, 18, from Bipsham was ‘pleasantly surprised’ with her results and will be going to the University of St Andrews to study physics after gaining A*s in physics, maths and computer science.

She said: “I didn’t expect to do that well so it’s brilliant.”

Mum Sarah added: “I’ll treat her to a hot chocolate. She deserves it.”

Other star pupils include Adam Palmer, 18 from St Annes who got four A*s in chemistry, physics, maths and further maths and is going to studying chemistry at Imperial College in London.

Turn to page 44 for full A-List results.