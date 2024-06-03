Schools & nurseries in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre with Ofsted reports in May 2024

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 14:33 BST

Last month, eight schools and nurseries across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre received new Ofsted reports.

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in May below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

All the schools across Blackpoo, Fylde and Wyre who received new Ofsted reports in May

1. Schools & nurseries with Ofsted reports in May 2024

All the schools across Blackpoo, Fylde and Wyre who received new Ofsted reports in May

Photo Sales
Report published May 3 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: broad and balanced curriculum; prioritises reading. Improvements needed: checks on pupil's learning; behaviour policy is not implemented consistently well; pupils do not achieve as well as they should due to the uneven delivery of the curriculum. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.

2. Carr Hill High School

Report published May 3 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: broad and balanced curriculum; prioritises reading. Improvements needed: checks on pupil's learning; behaviour policy is not implemented consistently well; pupils do not achieve as well as they should due to the uneven delivery of the curriculum. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.

Photo Sales
Report published May 8 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: wealth of opportunities to develop pupil's leadership skills; pupils feel safe and happy. Improvements needed: pupil attendance; curriculum is not implemented consistently well across different subjects and year groups; support for KS4 pupils who find reading difficult. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.

3. Highfield Leadership Academy

Report published May 8 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: wealth of opportunities to develop pupil's leadership skills; pupils feel safe and happy. Improvements needed: pupil attendance; curriculum is not implemented consistently well across different subjects and year groups; support for KS4 pupils who find reading difficult. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.

Photo Sales
Report published May 8 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: harmonious school community; pupils achieve and behave well; wealth of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: identified clearly the most important knowledge that pupils should know; strategies to suppor those who find reading hard. Previous inspection: Good.

4. Stanah Primary School

Report published May 8 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: harmonious school community; pupils achieve and behave well; wealth of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: identified clearly the most important knowledge that pupils should know; strategies to suppor those who find reading hard. Previous inspection: Good.

Photo Sales
Report published May 15 following an inspection on March 26-27. Classed as 'outstanding'. Highlights: joyful and inspiring place to learn; pupils achieve very well; variety of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

5. Red Marsh Special School

Report published May 15 following an inspection on March 26-27. Classed as 'outstanding'. Highlights: joyful and inspiring place to learn; pupils achieve very well; variety of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

Photo Sales
Report published May 15 following an inspection on April 16-17. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils achieve and behave well; wide range of trips; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: sometimes the school does not promptly address the gaps that some pupils have in their phonics knowledge. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

6. Great Arley School (special)

Report published May 15 following an inspection on April 16-17. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils achieve and behave well; wide range of trips; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: sometimes the school does not promptly address the gaps that some pupils have in their phonics knowledge. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsNurseriesBlackpoolFyldeOfsted

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.