Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in May below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Schools & nurseries with Ofsted reports in May 2024
All the schools across Blackpoo, Fylde and Wyre who received new Ofsted reports in May
2. Carr Hill High School
Report published May 3 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: broad and balanced curriculum; prioritises reading. Improvements needed: checks on pupil's learning; behaviour policy is not implemented consistently well; pupils do not achieve as well as they should due to the uneven delivery of the curriculum. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.
3. Highfield Leadership Academy
Report published May 8 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: wealth of opportunities to develop pupil's leadership skills; pupils feel safe and happy. Improvements needed: pupil attendance; curriculum is not implemented consistently well across different subjects and year groups; support for KS4 pupils who find reading difficult. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.
4. Stanah Primary School
Report published May 8 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: harmonious school community; pupils achieve and behave well; wealth of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: identified clearly the most important knowledge that pupils should know; strategies to suppor those who find reading hard. Previous inspection: Good.
5. Red Marsh Special School
Report published May 15 following an inspection on March 26-27. Classed as 'outstanding'. Highlights: joyful and inspiring place to learn; pupils achieve very well; variety of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Outstanding.
6. Great Arley School (special)
Report published May 15 following an inspection on April 16-17. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils achieve and behave well; wide range of trips; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: sometimes the school does not promptly address the gaps that some pupils have in their phonics knowledge. Previous inspection: Outstanding.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.