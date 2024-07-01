Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in June and May below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Schools & nurseries with Ofsted reports in June/May 2024
2. Northfold Community Primary School
Report published June 10 following an inspection on April 30-May 1. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils achieve and behave well; ambitious and exciting curriculum; extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: assessment strategies; pupils have a limited appreciation of cultural and religious diversity. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
3. Blackpool and The Fylde College: ITE provision
Report published June 10 following an inspection April 15-18. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: ambitious, logically sequenced ITE curriculum; supportive subject mentors; trainees develop the knowledge and skills that they need to become successful teachers. Improvements needed: provider does not intervene swiftly enough when observations, target setting and meetings with trainees are not of a consistently high standard. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps
4. Tree Tots Nursery Kirkham
Report published June 17 following an inspection May 17. Classed as 'Requires improvement'. Highlights: calm, welcoming environment; focus on developing children's communication and language skills. Improvements needed: arrangements for the supervision of staff; opportunities for staff to improve their personal effectiveness; complaints procedure is not followed consistently. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps
5. Lotus School (special)
Report published June 27 following an inspection May 17. An ungraded monitoring inspection. Highlights: support for pupils who find reading difficult; clear and well-constructed curriculums in some subjects. Improvements needed: more work is necessary for the school to be no longer judged as requiring special measures, e.g. assessment strategies and some subject curriculums. Previous inspection: Inadquate. | Google Maps
6. Carr Hill High School
Report published May 3 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: broad and balanced curriculum; prioritises reading. Improvements needed: checks on pupil's learning; behaviour policy is not implemented consistently well; pupils do not achieve as well as they should due to the uneven delivery of the curriculum. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps
