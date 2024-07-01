Schools & nurseries in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre with Ofsted reports in June and May 2024

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 14:21 BST

Over the past two months, 12 schools and nurseries across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre received new Ofsted reports.

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in June and May below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

All the schools across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre who received new Ofsted reports in June and May

1. Schools & nurseries with Ofsted reports in June/May 2024

All the schools across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre who received new Ofsted reports in June and May | David Jones/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Report published June 10 following an inspection on April 30-May 1. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils achieve and behave well; ambitious and exciting curriculum; extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: assessment strategies; pupils have a limited appreciation of cultural and religious diversity. Previous inspection: Good.

2. Northfold Community Primary School

Report published June 10 following an inspection on April 30-May 1. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: pupils achieve and behave well; ambitious and exciting curriculum; extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: assessment strategies; pupils have a limited appreciation of cultural and religious diversity. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published June 10 following an inspection April 15-18. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: ambitious, logically sequenced ITE curriculum; supportive subject mentors; trainees develop the knowledge and skills that they need to become successful teachers. Improvements needed: provider does not intervene swiftly enough when observations, target setting and meetings with trainees are not of a consistently high standard. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.

3. Blackpool and The Fylde College: ITE provision

Report published June 10 following an inspection April 15-18. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: ambitious, logically sequenced ITE curriculum; supportive subject mentors; trainees develop the knowledge and skills that they need to become successful teachers. Improvements needed: provider does not intervene swiftly enough when observations, target setting and meetings with trainees are not of a consistently high standard. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published June 17 following an inspection May 17. Classed as 'Requires improvement'. Highlights: calm, welcoming environment; focus on developing children's communication and language skills. Improvements needed: arrangements for the supervision of staff; opportunities for staff to improve their personal effectiveness; complaints procedure is not followed consistently. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.

4. Tree Tots Nursery Kirkham

Report published June 17 following an inspection May 17. Classed as 'Requires improvement'. Highlights: calm, welcoming environment; focus on developing children's communication and language skills. Improvements needed: arrangements for the supervision of staff; opportunities for staff to improve their personal effectiveness; complaints procedure is not followed consistently. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published June 27 following an inspection May 17. An ungraded monitoring inspection. Highlights: support for pupils who find reading difficult; clear and well-constructed curriculums in some subjects. Improvements needed: more work is necessary for the school to be no longer judged as requiring special measures, e.g. assessment strategies and some subject curriculums. Previous inspection: Inadquate.

5. Lotus School (special)

Report published June 27 following an inspection May 17. An ungraded monitoring inspection. Highlights: support for pupils who find reading difficult; clear and well-constructed curriculums in some subjects. Improvements needed: more work is necessary for the school to be no longer judged as requiring special measures, e.g. assessment strategies and some subject curriculums. Previous inspection: Inadquate. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published May 3 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: broad and balanced curriculum; prioritises reading. Improvements needed: checks on pupil's learning; behaviour policy is not implemented consistently well; pupils do not achieve as well as they should due to the uneven delivery of the curriculum. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.

6. Carr Hill High School

Report published May 3 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: broad and balanced curriculum; prioritises reading. Improvements needed: checks on pupil's learning; behaviour policy is not implemented consistently well; pupils do not achieve as well as they should due to the uneven delivery of the curriculum. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsNurseriesBlackpoolFyldeOfsted

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.