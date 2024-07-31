Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in July and June below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Schools & nurseries with Ofsted reports in July/June 2024
All the schools across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre who received new Ofsted reports in July and June | David Jones/PA Wire
2. St Peter's Catholic Primary School, Lytham
Report published July 19 following an inspection on June 18-19. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: pupils behave and achieve well; ambitious curriculum; trips and visits enhance pupils’ learning. Improvements needed: some staff are still honing their expertise in delivering the phonics programme. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
3. Linton School
Report published July 19 following an inspection on June 18-20. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: pupils thrive at this welcoming and happy school; pupils behave and achieve remarkably well; rich and aspirational curriculum. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
4. Kids Planet Bluebell Lodge
Report published July 17 following an inspection on June 12. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: children thrive in the stimulating setting; passionate and highly trained staff; children demonstrate positive attitudes towards their learning. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps
5. Montgomery Academy
Report published July 15 following an inspection on May 22-23. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: pupils achieve and behve well; broad and ambitious curriculum; wide range of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: older pupils still have gaps in their learning from weaknesses in the previous curriculum; provide pupils with opportunities to apply their learning to more sophisticated concepts. Previous inspection: Requires improvement. | Google Maps
6. Kids Planet Butterfly Lodge Nursery
Report published July 11 following an inspection on May 14. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: warm and caring staff; children show positive behaviours and concentrate well; children have many opportunities to be physically active. Improvements needed: staff should more closely tailor all aspects of the curriculum, to focus on continually building on knowledge. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps
