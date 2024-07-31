Schools & nurseries in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre with Ofsted reports in July and June 2024

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 14:33 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 11:40 BST

Over the past two months, 10 schools and nurseries across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre received new Ofsted reports.

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in July and June below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

All the schools across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre who received new Ofsted reports in July and June

1. Schools & nurseries with Ofsted reports in July/June 2024

All the schools across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre who received new Ofsted reports in July and June | David Jones/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Report published July 19 following an inspection on June 18-19. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: pupils behave and achieve well; ambitious curriculum; trips and visits enhance pupils’ learning. Improvements needed: some staff are still honing their expertise in delivering the phonics programme. Previous inspection: Good.

2. St Peter's Catholic Primary School, Lytham

Report published July 19 following an inspection on June 18-19. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: pupils behave and achieve well; ambitious curriculum; trips and visits enhance pupils’ learning. Improvements needed: some staff are still honing their expertise in delivering the phonics programme. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published July 19 following an inspection on June 18-20. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: pupils thrive at this welcoming and happy school; pupils behave and achieve remarkably well; rich and aspirational curriculum. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Good.

3. Linton School

Report published July 19 following an inspection on June 18-20. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: pupils thrive at this welcoming and happy school; pupils behave and achieve remarkably well; rich and aspirational curriculum. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published July 17 following an inspection on June 12. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: children thrive in the stimulating setting; passionate and highly trained staff; children demonstrate positive attitudes towards their learning. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: N/A.

4. Kids Planet Bluebell Lodge

Report published July 17 following an inspection on June 12. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: children thrive in the stimulating setting; passionate and highly trained staff; children demonstrate positive attitudes towards their learning. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published July 15 following an inspection on May 22-23. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: pupils achieve and behve well; broad and ambitious curriculum; wide range of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: older pupils still have gaps in their learning from weaknesses in the previous curriculum; provide pupils with opportunities to apply their learning to more sophisticated concepts. Previous inspection: Requires improvement.

5. Montgomery Academy

Report published July 15 following an inspection on May 22-23. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: pupils achieve and behve well; broad and ambitious curriculum; wide range of extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: older pupils still have gaps in their learning from weaknesses in the previous curriculum; provide pupils with opportunities to apply their learning to more sophisticated concepts. Previous inspection: Requires improvement. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Report published July 11 following an inspection on May 14. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: warm and caring staff; children show positive behaviours and concentrate well; children have many opportunities to be physically active. Improvements needed: staff should more closely tailor all aspects of the curriculum, to focus on continually building on knowledge. Previous inspection: N/A.

6. Kids Planet Butterfly Lodge Nursery

Report published July 11 following an inspection on May 14. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: warm and caring staff; children show positive behaviours and concentrate well; children have many opportunities to be physically active. Improvements needed: staff should more closely tailor all aspects of the curriculum, to focus on continually building on knowledge. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsNurseriesBlackpoolFyldeOfsted

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.