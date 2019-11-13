School awaits its new Ofsted inspection after visit to see if it's still 'good'

Anchorsholme Academy has been inspected by the education watchdog Ofsted – with the result yet to be made public.

The school, in Eastpines Drive, said it was subjected to a ‘section eight’ visit to see if it will keep its rank of ‘good’.

Anchorsholme Academy, photographed in November 2018 (Picture: JPIMedia/Daniel Martino)

It thanked parents who responded to an online survey, and said in a recent newsletter: “Responses were overwhelmingly positive. There were a small number of parents who expressed some concerns.

"We were unaware of these concerns until the inspector shared them with us. Could I ask any parents who have concerns to come and discuss them...?”