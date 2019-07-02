Rossall School pupils enjoy the big occasion

These Year 11 pupils at Rossall School in Fleetwood did not let the chance to dress up in their best outfits slip by.

They were celebrating their Prom, an occasion which for many marks their final year of school, following the rigours of their exams.

So the girls were in stunning dresses while the boys wore emmaculate suits.

A member of staff at Rossall said: "It was a lovely evening for them to socialise and relax following the end of their GCSE examinations.

"It was an occasion they will always remember."