Pupils kick-off fundraising tribute to footie coach Patrick

By Julie Frankland
Contributor
Published 18th Jul 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 12:12 BST
Pupils from Lytham’s St Peter’s Catholic Primary School kicked-off a series of football matches that were the highlight of a soccer themed summer fair organised in tribute to former school site manager and girls’ football coach Patrick McCready.

Patrick lost his life to cancer last December so to celebrate his life and the impact he had on the St Peter’s community, the school decided to honour his memory through the sport Patrick loved.

Among those to attend the fair, which raised £2,175.94 for charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation, were Patrick’s widow Sue McCready and other members of his family, some of which had travelled cross country to be there.

Year Two teacher and football coach Chris Kidd, who arranged Years Five and Six girls’ and boys’ friendly matches and a dads’ game against equivalent teams from St Annes’ Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Primary School, said: “We wanted to celebrate and honour the life and legacy of our beloved friend and co-worker Patrick.

“Patrick undertook the role of girls’ football coach due to his experience and passion for the sport. Every week, he would take to the field to coach the girls and take them to their matches with other local primary schools. His love of the game was not just saved for his beloved U11s team, it was a mainstay of our school. From chanting songs with the children on the playground to talking to pupils about the weekend’s results, Patrick’s love of football was clear.”

Some of Patrick’s former team members, who had moved up to neighbouring Saint Bede’s Catholic High School, returned to play for St Peter’s. They also joined the school community in testing their skills at a penalty shoot-out, in a keepy-uppy competition and in guest the footie star game that were among the fair’s attractions.

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Thank you to everyone connected with St Peter’s and also, Our Lady Star of the Sea, for supporting this wonderful event in Patrick’s memory. It’s clear Patrick was very popular among staff and pupils so it’s lovely his family were able to attend the fair to see and feel the regard in which he was held.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

The St Peter’s Year Six girls’ team

1. Contributed

The St Peter’s Year Six girls’ team Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Ella, one of Patrick’s former St Peter’s girls’ team stars now a pupil at St Bede’s, returned for the event even though an injury prevented her from joining her other former team mates in the matches

2. Contributed

Ella, one of Patrick’s former St Peter’s girls’ team stars now a pupil at St Bede’s, returned for the event even though an injury prevented her from joining her other former team mates in the matches Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The St Peter’s Year Five boys’ team

3. Contributed

The St Peter’s Year Five boys’ team Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Former site manager and football coach Patrick McCready

4. Contributed

Former site manager and football coach Patrick McCready Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The St Peter’s dads’ team

5. Contributed

The St Peter’s dads’ team Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Head teacher Cate Gili-Ross (far right) and teacher Chris Kidd (left) welcome Patrick’s widow Sue (third right) along with other family members to the soccer themed summer fair held in Patrick’s memory

6. Contributed

Head teacher Cate Gili-Ross (far right) and teacher Chris Kidd (left) welcome Patrick’s widow Sue (third right) along with other family members to the soccer themed summer fair held in Patrick’s memory Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Lytham
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice