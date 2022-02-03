Pupils at a Blackpool school help lollipop lady celebrate 40 years of stopping traffic

Thousands of children and their parents all know Lesley as the first face they see in a morning as they go to school. Since January 1982 she has been a constant fixture at Norbreck Primary Academy as a school crossing patrol officer.

Pupils at the school marked Lesley’s 40 years of service in a special presentation with handmade cards and a bouquet of flowers.

Lesley started in the role in 1982 when she heard the previous officer was retiring and she mentioned she would be interested. The next thing she knew, there was a police officer at her door signing her up!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the junior leadership team at Norbreck Primary Academy, Norbreck Road, Blackpool, with school crossing patrol officer Lesley Owen, who has been the school’s lollipop lady for 40 years

Lesley said: “It has been terrific to be a school crossing patrol officer for 40 years, it’s what keeps me going. I enjoy everything about the job and it’s the children that have kept me doing it for so long.

“I’d like to thank all the children, parents and staff at Norbreck School.”

Karen McCarter, headteacher of Norbreck Primary Academy, said: “It is wonderful news and an amazing achievement that Lesley has worked for 40 years keeping the children in Blackpool schools safe as they cross roads to and from school every day. It has taken courage and dedication to stand out in all weathers always with a cheerful smile. We are all in awe of her dedication and service. What a lady!”

Coun Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, Public Safety, Highways and Transport, said: “On behalf of Blackpool Council I’d like to thank Lesley for her service over the last 40 years. It is a remarkable achievement.

“School crossing patrol officers are such an important part of the community and school life. I am sure there will be parents taking their children to Norbreck today that remember Lesley from their own school years.

“We are always looking to recruit more officers – I hope Lesley’s experiences show how rewarding it can be.”