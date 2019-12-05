Poulton nursery Poppy & Jacks celebrating after 'Outstanding' Ofsted report

A Poulton nursery has been celebrating after it was rated ‘outstanding’ during a recent inspection.

Poppy & Jacks on Bracewell Avenue was given the overall top rating by Ofsted inspectors and achieved the same ‘outstanding’ result in all five categories which the school inspections body use.

Staff and children at Poppy and Jacks celebrate the report

It is the second ‘outstanding’ for the nursery having last received the rating in Jan 2015.

The nursery has 93 children on its roll and has 18 childcare staff.

Sarah Bellamy, director at the nursery said: “The staff team have worked extremely hard, updating their own knowledge and working with their new consulting team, to embrace this change. Ofsted found their staff team’s teaching to be inspirational and that the staff team have exceptionally high expectations for children and model exemplary behaviour and manners to each other and the children.

“Ofsted were extremely pleased to see that Poppy & Jack’s children are curious and play remarkably well together forming exceptional friendships.”

Joanna Pirie, a teacher at Poppy & Jacks was ‘instrumental’ in supporting the staff team through both inspections’ comments.

She said: “I have worked at Poppy and Jacks for just over 5 years and have seen it grow and change massively over that time. I am proud to work alongside an amazing team whose aim is to make the nursery experience an exciting and supportive place for the children to develop their individual skills to prepare them for school and beyond.”

She added: “We are absolutely delighted that Ofsted have recognised that our nursery is an amazing place for our children and cannot wait time see what the future holds for Poppy and Jacks.

“Even though we have been awarded “Outstanding”, we will always be continuing to move forward and develop further.”